Playmakers Terms and Conditions

PLAYMAKERS: HOW THE NFL REALLY WORKS (AND DOESN’T) Giveaway (the “Giveaway”)

Terms & Conditions

OFFER AVAILABLE BETWEEN 12:00AM MARCH 15, 2023 AND 11:59PM MARCH 22, 2023 (the “Promotion Period”). To celebrate the one-year anniversay of the publication of PLAYMAKERS: HOW THE NFL REALLY WORKS (AND DOESN’T) by Mike Florio (the “Author”), Hachette Book Group, Inc. (“Sponsor”) is giving 365 people who submit the form available at https://www.publicaffairsbooks.com/publicaffairs/playmakers-one-year-anniversary/ during the Promotion Period a bookplate signed by the Author (the “Prize”). No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win.

To receive the Prize, you must be among the first 365 entrants to submit the above-referenced form in compliance with these Terms & Conditions. The first 365 entrants (the “Selected Entrants”) will be notified by Sponsor via email on or about 10 days after the Promotion Period ends and are required to send back their mailing address to Sponsor within 2 weeks of Sponsor’s notification. If any of the Selected Entrants cannot be contacted or do not send back their mailing address within 2 weeks of Sponsor’s notification, if any notification to a Selected Entrant is returned as undeliverable, if any Selected Entrant rejects their Prize, or in the event of any noncompliance by a Selected Entrant with these Terms & Conditions, such Selected Entrant will forfeit their Prize and no longer be considered a “Selected Entrant”, and an alternate entrant will be selected from all remaining entrants to become a “Selected Entrant” and receive the forfeited Prize. Each Prize will be mailed to a Selected Entrant within 60 days from the expiration of the Promotion Period at the mailing address provided by such Selected Entrant.

Offer limited to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., aged 18 or older. Limit one entry per person and per household. Offer not available to employees of Sponsor or Sponsor’s affiliates, any family members of the foregoing, or any members of any household of the foregoing (whether or not related to such employees). Duplicate requests will constitute fraud. Theft, diversion, reproduction, transfer, or sale in connection with your submission is prohibited and constitutes fraud. Any fraudulent submission will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Void where prohibited, taxed, or restricted by law. Requests from clubs or organizations will not be honored. Not redeemable in any manner other than as provided herein. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, or misdirected submissions. Requests not complying with all requirements under these Terms & Conditions will not be honored. By entering this Giveway, each entrant acknowledges and agrees that any information that it submits in connection with this Giveaway is subject to the terms of Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Giveaway, each entrant agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, employees, officers, independent contractors, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, from such entrant’s participation in this Giveaway and/or their acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any Prize delivered hereunder. This Giveaway is governed by the laws of the State of New York.

If you encounter a problem or have questions about this Giveaway, please email your question to lindsay.fradkoff@hbgusa.com by 11:59PM ET on March 22, 2023.