Understanding the Lives of Iranian Women

PublicAffairs

 

Lipstick Jihad and City of Lies

 

 

In September 2022, a young woman named Mahsa Amini traveled with her family from Kurdistan to Tehran, where she was arrested by Iran’s morality police. She died three days later while in detention, with her death sparking a wave of protest over the country’s religious laws, which control how women can dress and behave in public. The protests, largely led by women, come in the wake of years of economic decline. To understand more about the lives of Iranian women, check out these two books.

 