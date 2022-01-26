Enter for a chance to win the Presidential Page-turners Sweepstakes

Celebrate this Presidents' Day by brushing up on your presidential history with these autographed books from David Priess and C-SPAN's Brian Lamb and Susan Swain!

Promotion Start Date: February 5, 2022 at 12:01am EST

Promotion End Date: February 15, 2022 at 11:59pm EST

 

Prize: One (1) Prize is available for five (5) winners. The Prize consists of one (1) paperback signed copy of The Presidents by Susan Swain and Brian Lamb, autographed by the authors (approximate retail value (“ARV”) $18.99 and one (1) paperback signed copy of The President's Book of Secrets by David Priess, autographed by the author (approximate retail value ("ARV") $17.99. The total ARV of all the prizes is $36.98.

 

Sponsor Coordinator Initials: MW