Learn More
Eagle Down
A Wall Street Journal national security reporter takes readers into the lives of U.S. Special Forces on the front lines against the Taliban and Islamic…
Two Beats Ahead
Discover what the musical mind has to teach us about innovation in this fascinating book, featuring interviews with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, T Bone Burnett,…
War of Shadows
In this World War II military history, Rommel's army is a day from Cairo, a week from Tel Aviv, and the SS is ready for…
Leave Out the Tragic Parts
This extraordinary investigation of the death of the author's grandson yields a powerful memoir of addiction, grief, and the stories we choose to tell our…