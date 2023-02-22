Celebrate Women’s History Month
March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating by giving away copies of three important books: The Women’s House of Detention by Hugh Ryan, Zarifa by Zarifa Ghafari, and No Choice by Becca Andrews. Learn more about these books and enter below for a chance to win!
This singular history of a prison, and the queer women and trans people held there, is a window into the policing of queerness and radical politics in the twentieth century.
Zarifa
by Zarifa Ghafari
by Hannah Lucinda Smith
A poignant memoir by one of Afghanistan's youngest female mayors and the inspiration behind the Netflix documentary, In Her Hands, executive produced by Hilary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.
An in-depth look at the legacy of Roe v. Wade, and on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of the battle to protect the right to choose