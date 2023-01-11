One Smart Cookie Sweepstakes

"I will never look at my breakfast the same way again!"

—Sarah Lohman, author of Eight Flavors



"Scrumptious...This book was meant to be devoured."

—Roy Peter Clark, author of Murder Your Darlings



Food and words—we rely on both to sustain our daily lives. We begin each morning hungry for nourishment and conversation, and our happiest moments and fondest memories are often filled with ample servings of both.



Food historian Judith Tschann celebrates this glorious intersection of linguistic and culinary affinities with Romaine Wasn't Build in a Day, a decadent romp through the history of food words. On the hunt for the hidden stories behind hundreds of dishes and ingredients we take for granted—like pumpernickel, for example, which literally means "Farting Nicholas"—Tschann takes us on an expedition from the vineyards of Avignon to the shores of Tahiti, illuminating the ways in which language is ever-changing, infinitely amusing, and entirely inseparable from culture, history, and identity.



Full of endless morsels of fascination for word nerds and foodies alike, Romaine Wasn't Built in a Day will beguile history buffs, captivate crossword fiends, satiate Scrabble nerds, and feed our fondness for our two favorite pastimes: eating and talking.