One Smart Cookie Sweepstakes

Edible Economics brings the sort of creative fusion that spices up a great kitchen to the often too-disciplined subject of economics
For decades, a single, free-market philosophy has dominated global economics. But this intellectual monoculture is bland and unhealthy.
Bestselling author and economist Ha-Joon Chang makes challenging economic ideas delicious by plating them alongside stories about food from around the world, using the diverse histories behind familiar food items to explore economic theory. For Chang, chocolate is a lifelong addiction, but more exciting are the insights it offers into postindustrial knowledge economies; and while okra makes Southern gumbo heart-meltingly smooth, it also speaks of capitalism’s entangled relationship with freedom.
Myth-busting, witty, and thought-provoking, Edible Economics serves up a feast of bold ideas about globalization, climate change, immigration, austerity, automation, and why carrots need not be orange. It shows that getting to grips with the economy is like learning a recipe: when we understand it, we can adapt and improve it—and better understand our world.
"I will never look at my breakfast the same way again!"
—Sarah Lohman, author of Eight Flavors
"Scrumptious...This book was meant to be devoured."
—Roy Peter Clark, author of Murder Your Darlings
Food and words—we rely on both to sustain our daily lives. We begin each morning hungry for nourishment and conversation, and our happiest moments and fondest memories are often filled with ample servings of both.
Food historian Judith Tschann celebrates this glorious intersection of linguistic and culinary affinities with Romaine Wasn't Build in a Day, a decadent romp through the history of food words. On the hunt for the hidden stories behind hundreds of dishes and ingredients we take for granted—like pumpernickel, for example, which literally means "Farting Nicholas"—Tschann takes us on an expedition from the vineyards of Avignon to the shores of Tahiti, illuminating the ways in which language is ever-changing, infinitely amusing, and entirely inseparable from culture, history, and identity.
Full of endless morsels of fascination for word nerds and foodies alike, Romaine Wasn't Built in a Day will beguile history buffs, captivate crossword fiends, satiate Scrabble nerds, and feed our fondness for our two favorite pastimes: eating and talking.